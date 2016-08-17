Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Hundreds of new UIS students arrive on Freshman Move-In Day
“There is incredible energy and just a sense of starting something new and opening a door," said John Ringle, UIS director of Residence Life.
On Move-In Day, students are assigned arrival times in an effort to avoid congestion. Volunteers help direct parents to parking spaces, unload and carry items and help students find their rooms.
“I chose the dorm experience just to get the full college life,” said incoming freshman Jacqueline Johnson of Sherman, Illinois. “I wanted to be part of this university and to join a ton of clubs, so that’s why I decided to live on campus.”
Fellow student Royce Hill of Chatham, Illinois also decided UIS was the right choice because of the academic opportunities and proximity to home.
“I definitely wanted to get out of the house, so that was a priority, but I like still being close to home, but not living at home,” said Hill.
Chancellor Susan Koch visited with students and parents as they moved into Lincoln and Founders Residence Halls, offering advice and reassuring parents.
“Move-In Day is really one of the most exciting times of the year,” said Koch. “One of the things I enjoy about it is not only meeting new students, but meeting their parents.”
Fall 2016 semester classes begin on Monday, August 22, 2016.
