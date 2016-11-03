Thursday, November 03, 2016
Students thank donors at 20th annual UIS Scholarship Luncheon
The University of Illinois Springfield recognized scholarship donors during the 20th annual Scholarship Luncheon on November 3, 2016. Nearly 300 people participated in the luncheon.
“These scholarships make a difference and provide the opportunity for students to experience higher education and to become productive citizens,” said Jeff Lorber, UIS vice chancellor for advancement.
One of the donors in attendance was Marilyn Lawler, who represented the American Association of University Women (AAUW). The organization currently provides four scholarships to UIS students and hopes to add more in the future.
“I think this is a wonderful event and it really brings together the organization that I represent with the students that we’re helping,” said Lawler. “It makes it so much more meaningful and it makes us want to work hard to make more money for more scholarships.”
For scholarship recipients, such Crystal Terrazas and Eli Cook, the extra helps means they can focus on their course work without worrying about finances.
“I’m so thankful. Words just can’t describe how thankful I am that I was able to receive the scholarship. It helps out so much for me and my family,” said Terrazas.
UIS Associate Professor of Management Information Systems (MIS) Dave Larson sees the impact scholarships can have on a student’s performance in the classroom. He’s started his own scholarship to help out students in the MIS program.
“Without the financial support, I’m not sure I would have gotten the two degrees I’ve received here,” said Larson.
During the event, students got a chance to personally thank their donors and let them know the difference the scholarship has made.
“Your investment goes a long way. Investing in students is one of the best investments you can make,” said Cook.
Posted by Blake Wood at Thursday, November 03, 2016
Labels: Advancement, Scholarships, Students, Undergraduate
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment