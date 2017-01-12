Thursday, January 12, 2017
UIS extends office hours at Illinois Central College, East Peoria campus
Beginning in February, UIS will offer additional office hours for advising and counseling for ICC students considering transferring to UIS.
“The more than 30-year partnership between ICC and UIS has proven very beneficial as a baccalaureate completion option for ICC graduates. ICC is very fortunate to have UIS in close proximity to current students so they can readily and easily understand the transfer opportunities UIS presents to them,” said ICC Interim Provost Margaret Swanson, Ph.D.
In addition to regular Wednesday hours from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., UIS will maintain office hours from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in room 238C on the following dates: February 6 and 20, March 6 and 20, April 3, 10, 17 and 24 and May 1.
"I am pleased to see this partnership enhanced even more as UIS will hold office hours at the ICC East Peoria Campus twice a week rather than only once a week in order to allow ICC students more accessibility to meet with a representative from UIS to ensure a smooth transition when transferring from ICC to UIS,” said Rhonda Bussell, admissions and records officer at the UIS Peoria campus.
“UIS has maintained a campus at Peoria for decades. Illinois Central College is reliably the second largest contributing transfer partner to U of I Springfield. It is only logical that we should maintain a reliable periodic presence at ICC as a way to provide convenience and guidance to our friends in the Peoria area. I’m looking forward to this,” said Raymond Barnett, UIS undergraduate transfer admissions coordinator.
For more information on transferring to UIS, contact Raymond Barnett at 217/206-6626 or rbarn2@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at Thursday, January 12, 2017
Labels: Admissions, Students, Undergraduate
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment