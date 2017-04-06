Thursday, April 06, 2017
Clarice Ford selected as the vice chancellor for student affairs at the University of Illinois Springfield
Since joining UIS in 2008, she has served as executive director of the UIS Diversity Center, associate dean of students and associate vice chancellor of student services. Ford brings more than 20 years of professional experience in student affairs as well as notable record of public service to UIS.
The UIS Student Affairs Division is comprised of many units that are critical to student recruitment and success, including admissions, records & registration and financial assistance. Ford leads with a forward-thinking, student first philosophy to enhance the co-curricular experience and promote student success.
“Ford received strong support from the Vice Chancellor Student Affairs Search Committee whose members were appreciative of her considerable expertise working in student affairs and her sincere commitment to improving and enhancing student life and opportunities,” said UIS Chancellor Susan Koch.
Ford earned her doctorate in educational leadership and change from the Fielding Institute in Santa Barbara, California. She holds a master’s degree in religious education and theology from Lincoln Christian Seminary and a master’s degree in adult education/multi-cultural education from Antioch University. She also received her bachelor’s degree in human services from Antioch University.
Ford’s broad experiences are complemented by leadership positions in various professional associations and community service.
For more information, contact Derek Schnapp, UIS director of public relations, at 217-206-6716 or dschn3@uis.edu.
Posted by Blake Wood at Thursday, April 06, 2017
Labels: Chancellor, Staff, Student Affairs, University
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment