UIS receives institutional reaccreditation from the Higher Learning Commission

Higher Learning Commission (HLC), an independent corporation that serves as one of six regional institutional accreditors in the United States. UIS has been accredited by the commission since 1975.
The 10 year reaccreditation was approved by the Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission at its meeting on July 31, 2018.
“This reaccreditation is a testament to the quality of academic programs that are offered at the University of Illinois Springfield; but also a recognition of the deep commitment of UIS faculty and staff to our students and to the mission and vision of the University,” said UIS Chancellor Susan J. Koch.
The commission not only evaluated UIS’ academic programs, but the quality of the institution as a whole, including its governance and administration, mission, finances, and resources. HLC’s institutional accreditation includes all degree levels as well as onsite and online offerings.
According to UIS Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Provost Dennis Papini, institutional accreditation is important because the U.S. Department of Education requires that an institution be accredited in order for its students to be eligible for federal financial assistance.
“Accreditation also allows UIS credits and degrees to transfer and be recognized by other institutions,” Papini said. “Additionally, employers who are looking to hire our graduates often view accreditation as an assurance that a candidate has received a quality education and is prepared for the workforce.”
The UIS institutional reaccreditation process began in 2012 and culminated with a site review by peer reviewers in February 2018. The peer reviewers determined that UIS meets HLC standards and is engaged in continuous improvement.
UIS will take part in two assurance reviews during the 10-year Open Pathway accreditation cycle - one in four years and one in 10 years. The next site visit will happen during the 2027-2028 academic year.
The Higher Learning Commission is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education to accredit degree-granting colleges and universities. HLC accredits degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions in the North Central region, which includes 19 states.
