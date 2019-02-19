Tuesday, February 19, 2019
UIS announces Fall Semester 2018 Dean’s List
A total of 585 students were selected; 90 are students in the College of Business and Management, 52 are students in the College of Education and Human Services, 355 are enrolled in programs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 66 are enrolled in programs in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, and 22 are non-degree seeking or undecided.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours and maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester.
Below you'll find a printable list of student's names listed by the city of residence on file with UIS Records and Registration.
Fall 2018 Dean's List PDF | Fall 2018 Dean's List Excel
