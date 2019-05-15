UIS releases complete list of 2019 graduates

A total of 1,274 students earned degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield
at the conclusion of the spring semester on May 11, 2019, pending completion of university requirements.
Below you'll find a printable list of graduates' names and degrees listed by the city of residence on file with UIS Records and Registration at the time of graduation.
May 2019 Graduates in Excel
| May 2019 Graduates PDF
For photos, video and more from the 48th UIS Commencement Ceremony, visit www.uis.edu/commencement
.
