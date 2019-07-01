UIS announces Spring Semester 2019 Dean’s List

The University of Illinois Springfield
has released the Dean’s List
for Spring Semester 2019. A total of 531 students were selected; 71 are students in the College of Business and Management, 42 are students in the College of Education and Human Services, 331 are enrolled in programs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 64 are enrolled in programs in the College of Public Affairs and Administration and 23 are non-degree seeking or undecided.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours and maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester.
Below you'll find a printable list of student's names listed by the city of residence on file with UIS Records and Registration.
Spring 2019 Dean's List PDF
| Spring 2019 Dean's List Excel
