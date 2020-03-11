Wednesday, March 11, 2020
UIS Career Development Center selected for CIC-SHRM Diversity and Inclusion Award
The award honors outstanding work in the area of Human Resources from within member organizations as well as the community at large.
The UIS Career Development Center was chosen for its success identifying the needs of each type of student on the diverse campus; (including traditional, non-traditional and international) and cultivating their skills and abilities for a professional career.
“The UIS Career Development Center provides a wide variety of resources to students to prepare them for a successful future in the workplace both before and after graduation,” said a nominator.
The Career Development Center was recognized for hosting the annual and successful Career Connections Expo, which gives students and community members exposure to diverse industries and an opportunity to network with professionals and peers.
“We are honored to be recognized for our work in collaborating with local professionals for the benefit of both UIS students and the larger Springfield and Sangamon County communities,” said Kathyy Battee-Freeman, director of the UIS Career Development Center. “Through this work we are reaching a diverse population and help
ing strengthen the Illinois workforce.”
