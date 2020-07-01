UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney outlines goals for university

"I want to keep moving the university forward," Whitney said. "My aspiration is to advance the projects and other plans that Chancellor Koch and university leaders have put in motion, along with the goals I have presented."
Topping her list is working with the U of I System and UIS leaders, faculty, staff, students, alumni and community leaders to ensure that high quality, teaching, learning, research and service continues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anti-racism and social justice is another area Whitney will focus on. She plans to work with the UIS campus community to build upon efforts to advance the university's values of integrity, civic engagement, diversity, strategic thinking and accountability through teaching, learning, research and service.
Organizational improvements and strengthening the university's budget model are also among Whitney's goals. She said these can be accomplished through working with all units of the university and the system Chief Financial Officer as they continue to identify efficiencies.
"I look forward to working and communicating with students, faculty, staff and other UIS-connected community members and alumni," Whitney added. "In everything we do, students will come first.”
Whitney highlighted working with the Provost, the Enrollment Management team, and deans to enhance student recruitment efforts, implement the Common Application platform, and increase both undergraduate and graduate student enrollments.
Other goals include finalizing college and department realignment efforts, labor union relations, advancing work within the UIS Strategic Compass, community outreach, completing the Reaching Stellar Campaign, and the university’s innovation agenda.
Whitney was named interim chancellor on June 3 by University of Illinois System President Tim Killeen. Susan Koch retired June 30 from the university after serving as chancellor for nine years.
Whitney is a nationally recognized higher education leader. She is president emerita of Clarion University in Pennsylvania and most recently served as interim chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. She has been working alongside Koch for the last three weeks.
Whitney is a nationally recognized higher education leader. She is president emerita of Clarion University in Pennsylvania and most recently served as interim chancellor of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. She has been working alongside Koch for the last three weeks.
No comments:
Post a Comment