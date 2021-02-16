UIS announces Fall Semester 2020 Dean’s List

The University of Illinois Springfield has released the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2020. A total of 711 students were selected; 85 are students in the College of Business and Management, 59 are students in the College of Education and Human Services, 463 are enrolled in programs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 71 are enrolled in programs in the College of Public Affairs and Administration and 33 are non-degree seeking or undecided.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours, maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester and had no incomplete grades awarded for the semester.
Below you'll find a printable list of student's names listed by the city of residence on file with UIS Records and Registration.Fall 2020 Dean's List PDF | Fall 2020 Dean's List Excel
