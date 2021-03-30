UIS adds new fully online bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees and certificates for fall 2021

The University of Illinois Springfield is offering students more options to advance their education online on their own schedule.
Starting in fall 2021, the following fully online degrees and certificates will be added:
- a bachelor’s degree in public administration
- a master’s degree in business administration (MBA)
- a master’s degree in finance
- two certificates in cybersecurity administration and management
Both the MBA and master’s degree in finance can be completed online in one year. Traditional on-campus public administration and MBA programs will continue.
UIS is also allowing freshmen to register for the first time for its online degrees in business administration, management information systems, political science and public administration in fall 2021.
“Adding these degrees and allowing more freshmen to participate in online programs gives students more options to earn a higher education,” said UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney. “UIS is a leader in online learning, and we will continue to offer learning modalities that meet students’ needs.”
The new online bachelor’s degree in public administration will prepare students to serve as managers in local, state and federal government as well as the nonprofit sector. Areas of study will concentrate on developing a managerial mindset and skills including: managing people and processes, managing yourself and mindset, stakeholder management and budgeting and finance. More information can be found at go.uis.edu/bapa.
“This new online degree in public administration is a game changer,” said Robert Smith, dean of the UIS College of Public Affairs and Administration. “Because of the convenience of an online degree, you can conduct your studies whether you are a block away from the State Capitol or anywhere in the nation. This degree credential will open doors to employment and careers in governmental and nonprofit organizations tasked with providing crucial services to citizens so needed now more than ever.”
The new online MBA program is also designed to allow more working professionals to continue their education and earn a master’s degree.
“Adding an online component to our MBA will help more members of the business community access quality education in business,” said Somnath Bhattacharya, dean of the UIS College of Business and Management. “The enhanced accessibility and flexibility of the MBA online program aligns well with UIS’ mission to provide a student-centered educational experience.”
The new online master’s degree in finance responds to a critical need of regional banks, finance professionals and financial institutions to employ professionals with the knowledge and skills required to continue being competitive. The degree will also allow recent graduates from undergraduate programs and professionals to develop focused financial competencies.
Both new master’s degree programs will be taught by experienced UIS faculty members along with highly qualified academic and professional members of the business community in central Illinois and beyond. Learn more about the online MBA at go.uis.edu/onlinemba and the finance master’s degree at go.uis.edu/onlinefinance.
The new 9-credit-hour graduate certificate in cybersecurity administration is designed to enable cybersecurity professionals or graduate students aspiring to pursue careers in cybersecurity units within for-profit or non-profit organizations, mainly in the central Illinois area. The certificate will teach students about cybersecurity threats and practices, as well as legal and ethical issues. The certificate program will teach students how to manage cybersecurity strategy, projects and personnel. Three core courses are required to complete the certificate. Learn more at go.uis.edu/cyberadmin.
The 12-credit-hour certificate in cybersecurity management is designed to develop graduate students’ knowledge, analytical thinking, management skills and leadership in the cybersecurity field as required by private, public and non-profit organizations. The certificate program will provide advanced knowledge and training in cybersecurity management. Four core courses are required to complete the certificate. Learn more at go.uis.edu/cybermgmt.
To apply for the certificate programs, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution and meet university requirements for admission and graduate study. All classes needed to complete the two certificates will be offered online and on campus.
U.S. News & World Report ranked UIS as the top public regional university in Illinois and the fourth best public university in the Midwest regional category in its 2021 rankings. Students can apply to UIS at uis.edu/apply.
