UIS releases complete list of 2016 graduates

A total of 1,716 students earned degrees from the University of Illinois Springfield
at the conclusion of the spring semester on May 14, 2016, pending completion of university requirements.
Below you'll find a printable list of graduates' names and degrees listed by the city of residence on file with UIS Records and Registration
at the time of graduation.
May 2016 Graduates in Excel | May 2016 Graduates PDF
For photos, video and more from the 45th UIS Commencement Ceremony, visit www.uis.edu/commencement
.
No comments:
Post a Comment