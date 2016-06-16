UIS announces spring 2016 semester Dean's List

The University of Illinois Springfield has released the Dean’s List for the spring 2016 semester.
A total of 539 students were selected; 87 are students in the College of Business and Management, 40 are students in the College of Education and Human Services, 346 are enrolled in programs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 54 are enrolled in programs in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, and 12 are non-degree seeking or undecided.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours and maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester.
Below you'll find a printable list of student's names listed by the city of residence on file with UIS Records and Registration.
Spring 2016 Dean's List in Excel | Spring 2016 Dean's List PDF
