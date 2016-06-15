Wednesday, June 15, 2016
New UIS students welcomed to campus during summer KickStart orientation event
The University of Illinois Springfield is welcoming hundreds of new students to campus during its summer KickStart orientation programs in June, July and August. A total of six different orientation sessions are planned.
The two-day overnight event helps students understand UIS academic expectations and major requirements, allows them to meet with an adviser and registering for classes.
“College is not the same as high school, said Lisa McGuire, UIS director of new student orientation and parent relations. “There’s a lot more interdependence and people expecting you to be prepared and already know how to do things. Orientation is about helping them figure out what they need to do.”
Students also are given a chance to participate in fun activities, which allows them to get to know their classmates and start making friends.
“My favorite part of today is probably getting to know everyone because these are your future classmates and basically your family for the next four years,” said Aaron Shrestha, an incoming first-year student.
Alice Caceres, a fellow incoming first-year student, says she appreciates the personalized attention she received throughout her UIS orientation experience.
“It’s been a long day, but I like how they’re getting involved with us, they’re trying to connect with us,” she said. “They asked us our name and where we come from, our majors, our minors. I feel like they’re actually trying to get to know us better.”
McGuire says students will leave UIS with their fall class schedule and hopefully a better understanding of what to expect when they return in late August.
“I hope they leave feeling comfortable with the fact that they have their classes and they know what they’ll be taking next fall,” she said.
