Monday, February 13, 2017
UIS announces Fall Semester 2016 Dean's List
A total of 580 students were selected; 85 are students in the College of Business and Management, 39 are students in the College of Education and Human Services, 384 are enrolled in programs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 54 are enrolled in programs in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, and 18 are non-degree seeking or undecided.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours and maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester.
Below you'll find a printable list of student's names listed by the city of residence on file with UIS Records and Registration.
Fall 2016 Dean's List PDF
Monday, February 13, 2017
