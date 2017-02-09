UIS College of Business and Management earns prestigious AACSB reaccreditation

College of Business and Management at the University of Illinois Springfield has been reaccredited by the prestigious Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International).
“We are honored to receive AACSB reaccreditation, considered the gold standard for colleges of business around the world,” said UIS Chancellor Susan Koch. “This award reaffirms the high-quality and teaching-focused academic experience UIS students are receiving from exceptional College of Business and Management faculty.”
AACSB accreditation represents the highest standard of achievement for business schools worldwide. Less than 5 percent of the more than 16,000 schools worldwide granting business degrees have earned AACSB accreditation. AACSB-accredited schools produce graduates who are highly skilled and more desirable to employers than other non-accredited schools.
“Employers are increasingly seeking graduates from AACSB accredited business schools knowing that students’ education has developed competencies that will support a competitive edge in today’s complex global markets,” said Ron McNeil, dean of the UIS College of Business and Management.
The accreditation assures student and employers that the UIS College of Business and Management delivers relevant and high quality classes and programs; employs first rate teachers, and faculty who are engaged in their discipline and relevant research.
Reaffirmation of AACSB International accreditation occurs every five years. The UIS College of Business and Management was first accredited by AACSB International in 2007 and the last reaccreditation took place in 2012. AACSB is known for advancing quality management education worldwide.
The UIS College of Business and Management offers undergraduate programs in accountancy, business administration, economics and management information systems. Graduate degrees offered include accountancy, management information systems and the MBA. Fully online undergraduate degree completion programs are offered in business administration and management information systems.
For more on the AACSB International accreditation, visit the accreditation section of the AACSB International website at www.aacsb.edu/accreditation/.
