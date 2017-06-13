UIS welcomes the Class of 2021 during KickStart Orientation

The University of Illinois Springfield is welcoming hundreds of new students to campus during its summer KickStart Orientation events in June, July and August. A total of six different orientation sessions are planned.
The two-day overnight events helps students understand UIS requirements, meet their fellow classmates and learn their way around campus.
“Today students will be meeting with advisers, learning some of the basics about what their requirements would be for academic majors and minors and doing some pre-advising where they start to think about what courses they will take in the fall semester,” said Lisa McGuire, UIS director of new student orientation and parent relations.
Incoming first-year student Brielle Marten chose UIS because of the nursing program. She’s from Litchfield and will be about 45 minutes away from home.
“I’m really excited to just be able to kind of move onto that next chapter and have a little bit of a new start somewhere different,” said Marten.
Diana Vazquez, a first-generation college student from Round Lake Beach, chose UIS because she wants to study politics and law. She knew that the Springfield would be the perfect place.
“I’m just really excited to make friends and register for classes and just kind of get more of a feel of the campus,” said Vazquez.
McGuire says she hopes students and parents leave orientation with all of their questions answered and feel ready for the first day of class.
“They’ll leave with their schedule, so they’ll know what classes they’re taking and what that schedule will look like,” said McGuire. “We’re hoping people will take the time to meet with our financial assistance office and meet with their financial assistance counselor.”
Vazquez says she can’t wait to start classes and begin a new chapter in her life.
“Becoming my own person and becoming independent is something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” she said. “I guess college is somewhere where you can start to become your own person and figure out who you are and where you fit in the world.”
For more information on orientation, visit www.uis.edu/orientation/.
