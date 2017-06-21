Wednesday, June 21, 2017
UIS announces Spring Semester 2017 Dean’s List
A total of 548 students were selected; 75 are students in the College of Business and Management, 51 are students in the College of Education and Human Services, 347 are enrolled in programs in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, 58 are enrolled in programs in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, and 17 are non-degree seeking or undecided.
In order to qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be an undergraduate who took at least eight graded semester hours and maintained a grade-point average of at least 3.75 for the semester.
Below you'll find a printable list of student's names listed by the city of residence on file with UIS Records and Registration.
Spring 17 Dean's List PDF | Spring 17 Dean's List Excel
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment