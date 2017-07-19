Public comment about UIS sought as part of evaluation process

Higher Learning Commission (HLC) of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools.
A team representing the commission will visit the Springfield campus February 19-20, 2018, as part of the evaluation process. The team will review the institution’s ongoing ability to meet HLC’s Criteria for Accreditation.
The Higher Learning Commission is an independent corporation that was founded in 1895 as one of six regional institutional accreditors in the United States. HLC accredits degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions in the North Central region, which includes 19 states. UIS has been accredited by HLC since 1975.
The public is invited to submit comments regarding the university to the following address:
Public Comment on University of Illinois Springfield
Higher Learning Commission
230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500
Chicago, IL 60604-1411
The public may also submit comments on HLC’s website at www.hlcommission.org/comment.
Comments must address substantive matters related to the quality of the institution or its academic programs. Comments must be in writing. All comments must be received by January 18, 2018.
