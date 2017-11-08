Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Students thank donors at the 21st annual UIS Scholarship Luncheon
The University of Illinois Springfield recognized scholarship donors during the 21st annual Scholarship Luncheon on November 8, 2017. Nearly 250 people participated in the luncheon.
During the event, students got a chance to personally thank their donors and let them know the difference the scholarship has made.
“It’s an opportunity for them to get to know each other and really just reminisce about how these experiences provide for a greater future for all of our students,” said Jeff Lorber, UIS vice chancellor for advancement.
One of the donors in attendance was Nancy Simpson, who started the Bill and Nancy Simpson Athletic Scholarship in honor of her late husband.
“We just wanted to support the university and the students and it seemed like the athletic program was just getting off to a good start and we thought we’d be part of it,” she said.
Much like Simpson, Tom Marantz, CEO of the Bank of Springfield, and his wife Nancy started the Jack Marantz Scholarship Fund for athletics in memory of his father.
“We’ve really enjoyed it do it,” he said. “We’ve really enjoyed meeting the students every year. I think this is a highlight event for me to attend.”
Tyrone Pernell, a Management Information Systems major at UIS, says scholarship have made it possible for him to obtain an education.
“Scholarships have helped me get through school a little faster, it’s helping me not have to worry about paying back tuition, it’s helping me become a better person,” he said.
“I just feel like it’s a good opportunity for people to say thank you and show gratitude and everything,” said Melissa Van, a business administration major.
UIS recently kicked off the “Reaching Stellar: The Campaign for the University of Illinois Springfield.” One of the top goals of the $40 million campaign is to raise money for scholarships.
“That includes current use scholarships, as well as endowments that will live on,” said Lorber. “It’s building a greater, stronger university and allowing us to attract top notch students and retain them.”
