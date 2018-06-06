UIS Society for Human Resource Management student chapter wins national Superior Merit Award

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) has awarded a 2017-2018 Superior Merit Award designation to the University of Illinois Springfield SHRM student chapter for providing superior growth and development opportunities to its student chapter members.
This is the second year in a row that UIS has earned the distinction.
Over the past year, the UIS SHRM chapter has held educational events for students, attended a diversity workshop, participated in th
e state conference and competition, published an article, hosted a fundraiser and volunteered.
Sonia Vo, former UIS SHRM president said, “The organization functions as an important vehicle for promoting the field of human resource management to UIS students. It was created to encourage and support student, especially those in a management major, in creating, building, and continuing their career preparation.”
The SHRM student chapter merit award program, which began in 1972, was created to encourage student chapters to require ongoing excellence in the following areas: student chapter requirements, chapter operations, chapter programming and professional development of members, support of the human resource profession, and SHRM engagement.
For more information on the UIS SHRM chapter, visit their website, UIS Connection or follow them on Facebook or Twitter. Questions may be directed to advisers Donna Rogers at droge1@uis.edu or Ashley Miller at Ashley.Miller@hshs.org.
