UIS welcomes the Class of 2022 during KickStart Orientation
The University of Illinois Springfield is welcoming hundreds of new students and their parents to campus during summer KickStart Orientation events in June, July and August. A total of six different orientation sessions are planned.
The two-day overnight events helps students understand UIS requirements, meet their fellow classmates and learn their way around campus.
“We’re doing an overview of information for parents and students,” said Lisa McGuire, UIS director of new student orientation and parent relations. “They’ll meet with an advisor, they’ll register for classes and they’ll get their UIS ID card.”
Incoming freshman Kloee Schmulbach of Spaulding says she chose the University of Illinois Springfield because it is close to home. She’s planning to live on campus, but is comforted by the fact she’s only 15 minutes away from home.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “It doesn’t feel right to be out of high school, so I’m excited to take the next step towards my education.”
Trenton Newberry, an incoming freshman from Anna, Illinois, is a little further from home. He decided to come to UIS because of its location in the state capital. He plans to major in political science.
“I think it will be a lot easier than a bigger campus to make meaningful relationships and being in the state capital for political science it will be really nice to find internships and other opportunities,” said Newberry.
Student Orientation Leader Autumn Harris says she looks forward to welcoming new students to UIS each summer. She says the orientation leaders at her freshman orientation impacted her decision to attend UIS, now she’s excited to welcome the next generation of students.
“I’m looking forward to interacting with them,” she said. “I want to get to know the incoming freshman, so that way when they come for school I want them to be able to come talk to me.”
Incoming student Natalie Kirkbride of Pana feels she made the right decision in attending UIS.
“You get the University of Illinois degree, but you don’t have to go to Champaign or Chicago to get it. You’re kind of close to home and a smaller campus and it’s really nice to be here,” she said.
McGuire hopes that students leave KickStart Orientation with the information they need to succeed at UIS.
“I hope they feel more comfortable, that parents have an understanding, as well as students, about the resources here on campus and they meet the people that are here to help them.”
For more information on orientation, visit www.uis.edu/orientation/.
