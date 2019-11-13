Wednesday, November 13, 2019
University of Illinois Springfield waives application fees for prospective students
Start your FREE application!
The University of Illinois Springfield is waiving all application fees for prospective students in an effort to ensure that all students are given the opportunity to pursue a higher education.
Application fees will be waived for all incoming freshman, transfer, graduate, online and international students who apply for admission to the spring, summer and fall 2020 terms.
“As part of our vision to ‘be a pathway to opportunity,’ removing the application fee as a barrier to embarking on a college career, finishing one or enhancing career prospects through graduate certificates or degrees is part of the DNA of our campus community,” said Natalie Herring, UIS associate provost for enrollment management.
Waiving applications fees will save domestic undergraduate students $50 on their application and graduate students will save $60. International undergraduate students will automatically have their $60 application fee waived, as well as the $75 fee for international graduate students who apply.
UIS was recently ranked the fourth best public university in the Midwest Regional category and the top public regional university in Illinois by U.S. News & World Report in their 2020 rankings. UIS also welcomed its largest freshman class in university history this semester.
Prospective students are invited to Preview UIS on Monday, Feb. 17 (Presidents Day) and on Saturday, March 28. Attendees will meet UIS faculty, tour facilities, learn about academic programs, admission, financial aid and merit scholarships. For more information or to RSVP, visit uis.edu/admissions/visit.
Posted by Blake Wood at Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Labels: Admissions, feature, Graduate, Students, Undergraduate
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment