University of Illinois Springfield names Peyton Deterding new director of athletics

athletics, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees. He has spent the past 12 years at Illinois State University, where he currently serves as senior associate athletic director.
“I am so pleased that Peyton Deterding will be leading the UIS Prairie Stars as director of athletics,” said Chancellor Susan Koch. “Peyton brings more than 16 years of leadership in intercollegiate athletics to his new role at UIS, and his successful experience handling budgets, contracts and facilities along with glowing reviews of his collaboration with staff, coaches and community members were among the many strengths recognized by the search committee in their recommendation. I am confident he will build on the many recent achievements of our student-athletes to advance our young Division II program to even more success.”
Deterding climbed to the top of a national pool of more than 50 candidates that applied to lead the UIS Athletics Department.
“I am extremely humbled to be chosen as the next director of athletics at UIS,” Deterding said. “After meeting with Chancellor Koch, it became very evident that with her level of support and with the foundation in place, this is truly an exciting time to be a part of Prairie Stars Athletics. The opportunity for growth within athletics and the campus as a whole provides an atmosphere that one can be immensely energetic about. I look forward to working with the coaches, athletic and university staff and the greater Springfield community.”
At ISU, Deterding was appointed senior associate athletic director in 2016. He has managed the department in areas such as fiscal operations, capital projects, event management, sport oversight, human resources and information technology.
Deterding also led several facility construction and renovation projects. He played a key role in the $26 million renovation of ISU’s Hancock Football Stadium and the $1.1 million football scoreboard construction project. He also played a large role in more than $4 million of renovations of Duffy Bass Baseball Field.
Deterding was associate athletic director for internal operations at ISU from 2013 to 2016. He also served as ISU assistant athletic director of facilities and operations from 2007 to 2013. Prior to ISU, Deterding worked at Northern Illinois University from 2004 to 2007 in its athletics department as an event manager. He also spent time working in game operations at the University of Virginia and athletic ticketing at James Madison University.
Deterding received his master’s degree in exercise and sport science with an emphasis in sport administration from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Northern Iowa.
There will be a media availability and meet-and-greet with Deterding at 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at The Recreation and Athletic Center (TRAC) at UIS.
Deterding will take over as UIS director of athletics on Dec. 9.
UIS has 17 athletic programs, including baseball, basketball, cross country, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, track and field and volleyball, and is a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in NCAA Division II.
