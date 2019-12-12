UIS Graduate Public Service Internship Program to offer paid state internships in the Chicago-area

Graduate Public Service Internship Program (GPSI) is expanding to offer paid graduate student internships with state government agencies in the greater Chicago-area starting in August 2020.
Admitted students will complete their UIS master’s degree online, while completing a paid internship in the Chicago-area.
“This expansion will provide state agencies the opportunity to host students in their Chicago-area offices as they currently do in Springfield,” said Sherrie Elzinga, director of the UIS Graduate Public Service Internship Program. “It will offer online students training in public sector and non-profit work as they pursue their graduate degree.”
For the past 45 years, the GPSI program has offered paid internships with government agencies and non-profits based in Springfield. The program is known for providing students with a high quality graduate education, real world experience and lifelong networking connections.
“The chance to be part of a program that allows you to gain experience in government, receive a monthly stipend and provides a tuition waiver is unique,” said Vyvyan Wesley, a UIS online student in the GPSI program. “I am interning at the Illinois Department of Transportation, while I simultaneously pursue my graduate degree giving me the opportunity to put my education to work. Because of the GPSI program, I am prepared and excited about my future career.”
Obtaining a GPSI internship is a competitive process, as candidates are interviewed by state agencies for internship positions. Once selected, GPSI interns are eligible for a UIS tuition and partial fee waiver and a monthly stipend of $1,200 a month for part-time work and $2,400 a month for full-time work.
Students who are interested in the GPSI program in the Chicago-area must first be admitted to one of eleven online graduate programs at the University of Illinois Springfield. Students may major in computer science, data analytics, education, environmental health, environment studies, legal studies, management information systems, political science, public administration, public health or human services administration. Students can apply to UIS for free online.
Since its founding in 1974, the GPSI program has provided internships to nearly 3,500 students working for 45 government agencies or employers.
“This expansion will allow more students and agencies to participate in this enduring and historically successful program and strengthen the university’s commitment to educating a new generation of public service professionals,” said Elzinga.
Applications for the GPSI Chicago-area internship program are now being accepted. The deadline to apply is June 1, 2020. Interested students may apply to the GPSI program online.
For more information, contact Sherrie Elzinga, director of the UIS Graduate Public Service Internship Program, at 217-206-6155 or sherrie.elzinga@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment