UIS cuts ribbon on Sangamon Experience, a new exhibition telling the history of central Illinois

Sangamon Experience, a new on-campus exhibition telling the history of the Sangamon Region of central Illinois, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
Chancellor Susan J. Koch welcomed a crowd of more than 300 people to the exhibit on the lower level of the Public Affairs Center.
“Our opening exhibit has some interactive flat screens featuring different historical images through the years and a wall that covers the years 1800 to 1860 in the Sangamon Region,” said Devin Hunter, UIS assistant professor of history and faculty lead on the project.
Hunter is assisted on the project by a community advisory board that provides feedback and suggests direction for the creation and sustaining of Sangamon Experience.
Beyond the Sangamon Experience space itself, the project includes a dynamic website to share and promote local historical activities, online historical research and customized community partnerships.
The Sangamon Experience space was designed by FWAI Architects, Inc. of Springfield. It was made possible by an anonymous, major private gift to the University of Illinois Springfield.
