UIS celebrates the graduation of 1,179 students during virtual commencement
The University of Illinois Springfield celebrated the graduation of 1,179 students during a virtual commencement celebration on May 9, 2020. The virtual ceremony included a special video honoring graduates where their degrees were officially conferred by University of Illinois System President Timothy Killeen.
The traditional in-person commencement at the Bank of Springfield Center was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UIS continues to plan and prepare for a rescheduled in-person ceremony for our graduates at a to-be-determined date later this year.
As part of the virtual commencement, UIS also launched a website that includes the names of all of the 1,179 graduates, virtual gifts and a free t-shirt giveaway.
The May 9 ceremony also marked Susan Koch's final commencement as UIS Chancellor.
