UIS requires saliva-based COVID-19 testing for on-campus students, faculty and staff
The saliva-based Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test was developed by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. The test can detect the virus in people who are asymptomatic and/or individuals early in the course of disease.
Test results are expected within the same day and should not exceed 48 hours, excluding weekends and holidays.
Students, faculty and staff who are on-campus are required to schedule a time slot for weekly testing or indicate their remote-only status. Students, faculty and staff who are learning or working remotely and are not otherwise scheduled to be on campus do not need to participate in weekly testing.
However, any student, faculty or staff learning or working remotely who needs to visit campus for any reason must report to a testing site any day they come to campus, at least once per week.
The saliva-based testing is for non-symptomatic individuals who have not had a known exposure to COVID-19.
The UIS process for testing was created in consultation with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
You can learn more about testing requirements, testing hours of operation and contract tracing by visiting the UIS COVID-19 testing website.
