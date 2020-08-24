University of Illinois Springfield announces 18 new faculty appointments

The University of Illinois Springfield has announced 18 new faculty appointments. Four faculty members will teach in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
, six in the College of Business and Management
, four in the College of Education and Human Services
and four in the College of Public Affairs and Administration
.
Hypatia “Tia” Bolivar
, psychology instructor in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, holds a doctorate in psychology/behavior analysis from the University of Florida. Her research interests include behavioral analysis and relapse. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking/exploring, cooking, reading and her puppy.
Salem Boumediene
, associate professor of accounting, economics and finance in the College of Business and Management, earned a doctorate in business administration-accounting from the University of Tunis. His research interests include bringing accounting and decision making research to practice. His personal interests include traveling and discovering new places.
Michael Chuang
, assistant professor of management information systems in the College of Business and Management, holds a doctorate in business administration from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His research interests include technology use for business, online learning, innovation and entrepreneurship. Outside of work, he enjoys hiking, jogging, arts and cooking.
Tessica “Tess” Dooley
, assistant professor of legal studies in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, earned her law degree at the University of Arkansas. Her research and professional interests include the evolving landscape of employee benefits law due to executive action, race and access to health care. Her personal interests include spending time with her 4-year old son, hiking, gardening and red wine.
Sahar Farshadkhah
, assistant professor of management information systems (MIS) in the College of Business and Management, is expected to earn a doctorate in business administration and computer information systems from Louisiana Tech University this year. Her research and professional interests include MIS – cybersecurity. Outside of work, she enjoys Pilates, TRX and cooking.
Matthew Geras
, assistant professor of political science in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, is expected to earn a doctorate in political science from the University of Oklahoma this year. His research and professional interests include American politics-elections, political parties, congress and representation. His personal interests include reading, running, hiking and sports.
Cathy Gunn
, visiting professor of teacher education in the College of Education and Human Services, earned her doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Oregon. Her research and professional interests include professional development, online learning, program assessment and strategic planning. Outside of work, she enjoys antiquing, visiting her grandchildren and traveling.
Timothy Hakenewerth
, assistant professor of human development counseling in the College of Education and Human Services, is expected to earn a doctorate in counselor education and counseling from Idaho State University this year. His research and professional interests include counselor education and counseling, including the impact of previous work experience on counselor development and on clinical supervision. He’s also interested in leadership and professional networking. Outside of work, he enjoys cooking, hosting friends for gatherings (and food), woodwork and watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
Amy Hewitt
, assistant professor of teacher education in the College of Education and Human Services, is expected to earn a doctorate in educational studies/mathematics education from the University of North Carolina – Greensboro this year. Her research and professional interests include elementary mathematics, whole-class discussions and selecting student work. Her personal interests include running, her dogs, cleaning and being outside.
Xiang Huang
, assistant professor of computer science in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, is expected to earn a doctorate in computer science from Iowa State University this year. His research and professional interests include theoretical computer science, algorithmic information theory and analog computing. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling, playing badminton, hiking and biking.
Jose Irizarry
, a doctoral dissertation fellow in public administration in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, is expected to earn a doctorate in public administration from Florida Atlantic University this year. His research and professional interests include public service and administration, nonprofits, human resources, organization studies, public policy, community engagement and diverse and inclusive pedagogy. His personal interests include time with family, cooking, helping others and exploring new places.
Adam Larison
, instructor of music in the Department of Art, Music, & Theatre in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a doctorate in musical arts with a focus on guitar performance and literature from The Eastman School of Music. His research and professional interests include classical music history, history of hip hop and new music improvisation. Outside of work, he enjoys reading, playing with his dog, baseball and football.
Daniel Platt
, assistant professor of legal studies in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, earned a doctorate in American studies from Brown University. His research and professional interests include legal history and political economy. His personal interests include bicycling, chess and home maintenance.
Trung Pham
, assistant professor of accounting, economics and finance in the College of Business and Management, is expected to earn a doctorate in accounting from Kent State University this year. His research interests include the impact of governance on earnings management and earnings quality. Outside of work, he enjoys reading, fishing and spending time with his family.
Misty Sax
, assistant professor of athletic training in the Department of Allied Health in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned her doctorate in athletic training from Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions. Her research and professional interests include clinical anatomy, concussion injuries in women's soccer and the impact of pandemic on student athletes. Her personal interest include making cards, reading and gardening.
Yuan Wen
, assistant professor of management, marketing and operations, in the College of Business and Management, earned his doctorate in marketing from Washington State University. His research and professional interests include marketing-finance interface and marketing strategy. Outside of work, he enjoys traveling and playing racquetball.
Stephanie Maynard-Patrick
, visiting assistant professor of management, marketing and operations in the College of Business and Management, earned her doctorate in business administration/management from New Mexico State University. Her research and professional interests include human resources and organizational behavior. Outside of work, she enjoys scrapbooking, reading and spending time with her kids.
Lisa Vinson
, assistant professor of human services in the College of Education and Human Services, is expected to earn a doctorate in counselor education and supervision from Northern Illinois University this year. Her research and professional interests include America’s ethnicities, their dynamics and consequences of discrimination. Her personal interests include reading and watching historical documentaries.
