UIS raises $5 million as Reaching Stellar cruises toward fundraising campaign goal

The University of Illinois Springfield Reaching Stellar fundraising campaign made great strides during the past fiscal year.
UIS secured approximately $5 million in gifts during fiscal year 2020, which ran from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. The successful year of fundraising means the University cumulatively has raised $36.82 million – or 91.89 percent – of the $40 million Reaching Stellar campaign goal as of Sept. 30. The campaign has two more years until it closes.
“The Reaching Stellar campaign ultimately will help UIS further develop several areas of expertise and service, but foremost is the intent to improve access for students to acquire a University of Illinois education,” said UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney. “To this effect, UIS has been extremely fortunate to have affirmation from a wide-ranging group of supporters: Alumni, community friends, corporations and foundations, students and staff.”
Reaching Stellar: The Campaign for the University of Illinois Springfield, aims to raise $40 million to benefit students, faculty and the central Illinois community. The initiative – which publicly launched Oct. 10, 2017, and is the largest fundraising campaign in UIS history – will continue through 2022.
Gifts to Reaching Stellar support the campaign’s five priorities:
- Scholarships: Affirming the aspirations, energy and diversity of our students
- Academic Excellence: Learning that empowers the future
- UIS Center for Lincoln Studies: To instruct, inspire and elevate us all
- “The Public Good”: Engagement. Collaboration. Impact.
- Facilities and Technology: Building tomorrow’s University today
“Our donors have helped us realize some of our big dreams and ideas in a relatively short period of time. The building of the Student Union was brought forth in part by private giving of all levels from hundreds of individuals and organizations,” said Lorber, who also serves as senior vice president for the University of Illinois Foundation. “Sangamon Experience, the interactive exhibition space that opened earlier this year at UIS and celebrates the history and impact of the local region, was initiated through a single multi-million-dollar gift.”
Reaching Stellar is part of a comprehensive fundraising initiative of the three universities of the University of Illinois System, located in Urbana, Chicago and Springfield. The collective goal for the systemwide effort is $3.1 billion: To date, financial commitments totaling more than $2.83 billion, or 91.14 percent, have been made toward that systemwide goal.
“Despite the disruptions caused by the global pandemic, University of Illinois Springfield donors did not waiver and in fact, they continued to invest generously in UIS,” said Jim Moore, president and CEO of the University of Illinois Foundation. “In a year when UIS is celebrating its first 50 years, the UIS Reaching Stellar Campaign is helping to ensure the next 50 years and beyond will be even more impactful.”
To learn more about the Reaching Stellar campaign, visit uis.edu/reachingstellar/ or contact the UIS Office of Advancement at advancement@uis.edu or 217-206-6058.
