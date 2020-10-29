Current and prospective UIS students can continue to work toward goals over the holidays with accelerated courses

"We know this is not going to be a traditional holiday season, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students are going to have extra time over the break and this is a great chance to continue their education and potentially earn a degree in a shorter period of time,” said UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney.
Due to the accelerated nature of the classes, it is recommended that students only enroll in one course.
Accelerated courses will be offered in accountancy, biology, computer science, criminal justice and criminology, environmental studies, management information systems, political science, psychology, public administration, sociology and anthropology and teacher education.
The 2020 presidential election, policing in America and website design are among a few of the topics that will be covered in the accelerated classes. A full list of courses is available at uis.edu/winter.
The deadline to apply for the accelerated courses is Friday, Dec. 11. Prospective students can apply for admission at uis.edu/apply. Current UIS students can sign up using the instructions found at uis.edu/registration/courseschedule/accelerated/. All courses are eligible for financial assistance.
For more information, prospective students are encouraged to contact the UIS Office of Admission at 217-206-4847 or admissions@uis.edu. Current UIS students should direct questions to the Office of Record and Registration at 217-206-6174 or registrar@uis.edu.
No comments:
Post a Comment