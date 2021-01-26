UIS online bachelor’s degree programs ranked among the top 10 percent in the country

The University of Illinois Springfield’s online bachelor’s degree programs have been ranked 34th best in the country (out of 357 institutions) by U.S. News and World Report. The 2021 ranking put UIS among the top 10 percent of best online bachelor’s degree programs in the United States.
UIS’ online master’s degree programs were also ranked highly by U.S. News and World Report. The management information systems (MIS) online master’s degree was ranked 53 out of 184 in the non-MBA business category, while the UIS online master’s degree in education was ranked 91 out of 317 degrees.
“UIS has ranked among the top tier of U.S. News Best Online Program rankings of undergraduate programs since their inception in 2012,” said Ray Schroeder, UIS associate vice chancellor of online learning. “We are honored to once again be ranked among the top 10 percent of online programs by the rigorous and highly respected rankings by U.S. News. With this recognition comes our promise to continue to provide excellence in all of our online classes and programs.”
In evaluating the best online bachelor’s degree programs, U.S. News & World Report assessed schools in four general categories including engagement – promoting student participation in courses and interaction with instructors and classmates, service and technologies – incorporating diverse online learning technologies allowing greater flexibility for students to take classes from a distance, faculty credentials and training – employing instructors with academic credentials that mirror campus-based programs and expert opinion – a survey of high-ranking academic officials.
U.S. News selects factors, known as ranking indicators, to assess each program in the categories outlined above. A program's score for each ranking indicator is calculated using data that the program reported to U.S. News in a statistical survey and a peer reputation survey.
UIS offers 14 online bachelor’s degree programs in business administration, communication, computer science, English, health care informatics, history, information systems security, liberal studies, management information systems, mathematical sciences, philosophy, political science, psychology and teacher education. UIS also offers 12 graduate programs and 12 certificate programs online.
“We believe that connecting our online students to the university community allows them to have an exceptional online learning experience,” said Vickie Cook, executive director of UIS online, professional and engaged learning. “Excellent faculty, strong online technologies, and co-curricular activities that will prepare students for future careers are critical in today’s world. We believe that students excel when given a chance to immerse themselves in a high quality online learning environment.”
According to census data, a total of 1,540 students were enrolled in online at UIS during Fall Semester 2020. UIS online students reside in 46 states, 82 counties in Illinois and nine foreign countries and one territory (Guam).
For more information, contact Derek Schnapp, UIS director of public relations, at 217-206-6716 or dschn3@uis.edu.
