UIS to hold virtual grand opening for the new Center for Lincoln Studies

On President Abraham Lincoln’s 212th birthday, the University of Illinois Springfield will hold a virtual grand opening for the new Center for Lincoln Studies at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12 via Zoom. The Center will be a national base for scholarship, teaching and public history about Lincoln's life, leadership and legacy.
The goal of the Center for Lincoln Studies is to encourage continued research on Lincoln and his time here in Illinois where he spent a quarter century of his life, and to connect the character of Lincoln to the nation today.
"The study of past is vital to understanding our present,” said Anne Moseley, acting director of the UIS Center for Lincoln Studies. “Just like all of us Lincoln had success, failures, sadness and joy throughout his life that made him into icon we admire today. He is an example of an ordinary man made extraordinary. It is my hope that through the Center for Lincoln Studies we will cultivate the next generation of Lincoln Scholars who will continue dive into the life and legacy of Lincoln.”
Panelists for the discussion include Christian McWhirter, Lincoln historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum; Justin Blandford, superintendent of state historic sites in Springfield; Sarah Watson, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area (Looking for Lincoln); Timothy Good, superintendent of the Lincoln Home National Historic Site; Michael Burlingame, Naomi B. Lynn Distinguished Chair in Lincoln Studies at UIS; and Graham Peck, Wepner Distinguished Professor of Lincoln Studies at UIS.
Registration is required for the event. Please register online at go.uis.edu/LincolnCenter. A Zoom link will be emailed to those who register.
The Abraham Lincoln Association will be hosting additional Lincoln programs throughout Lincoln’s birthday weekend. Visit abrahamlincolnassociation.org for more information.
For more information on the grand opening, contact Anne Moseley at 217-206-8663 or asutt4@uis.edu.
