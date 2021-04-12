Registration is now underway for more than 200 summer courses at UIS

Registration is now underway for more than 200 summer courses at the University of Illinois Springfield. Current and prospective students are encouraged to apply now for classes starting on June 7.
“Whether students are wanting to get a jumpstart on classes, or are determined to graduate sooner, this is a great opportunity to continue their educational goals,” said Natalie Herring, UIS associate provost for enrollment management.
Upper-level and general education courses are available online and in-person to fit students’ busy schedules. UIS is also offering late semester summer courses that start on July 6. Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
Students from community colleges or other four-year colleges and universities who want to make the most of their summer can enroll as non-degree seeking students. Students are encouraged to check with their institution on the transferability of credit hours. UIS has transfer agreements with many community colleges and four-year institutions across the state for a smoother transfer of credit hours.
View a comprehensive list of available summer courses, including specific dates and instructors at uis.edu/summer. New students will first need to apply for admission at uis.edu/apply. Current students can sign up for summer classes by using Student Self-Service on the UIS homepage.
For more information, contact Derek Schnapp, UIS director of public relations, at 217-206-6716 or dschn3@uis.edu.
