UIS holds 50th Commencement in a hybrid format due to COVID-19 pandemic

The University of Illinois Springfield held 50th Commencement activities May 13-15, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graduates were given a chance to participate in an optional in-person “stage experience" on the stage of Sangamon Auditorium May 13 & 14. In addition, UIS released a virtual commencement celebration video honoring the Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 15 on the UIS website and Facebook page.
Almost 400 graduates participated in 52 individual “stage experiences,” lasting about 10 minutes each, with eight students in each time slot. Graduates were allowed to have up to six guests present.
Graduates were required to sign up in advance for a time slot to walk across the stage, in order to stay compliant with Restore Illinois Guidelines. As graduates walked across the stage, they were congratulated by UIS Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney and Provost Dennis Papini.
The online commencement video celebration on Saturday, May 15, featured remarks from University of Illinois System President Timothy Killeen, Chancellor Whitney and others and included the conferral of degrees.
