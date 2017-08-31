New downtown Springfield business discount program announced for UIS students

The discount program was created by State Representative Sara Wojcicki Jimenez’s Higher Education Student Advisory Committee, made up of students from UIS and Lincoln Land Community College, in partnership with downtown businesses.
“I am so proud of these young men and women on my Higher Education Advisory Committee. They have taken their role beyond discussing legislation to actively working for the betterment of our community. The discount program they have spearheaded will help get young adults involved downtown, and hopefully, develop a relationship that will make them want to stay here,” said Rep. Jimenez.
The Downtown Discounts program launches with 10 participating businesses, including Springfield Vintage, Custom Cup Coffee, Daisy Jane’s, the Hoogland Center for the Arts, Jade’s Far East Emporium, The Roost, Wild Rose, Studio 6, Z Bistro and Udder Hut, Jojo’s Street Cuisine and Recycled Records.
“This discount program is an example of students and local leaders working together to improve the community for everyone,” said Kaelan Smith, a UIS student and co-chair of the Higher Education Advisory Committee. “I hope this program inspires more students to become active partners with community members to enhance the quality of life in Springfield.”
In addition to the new Downtown Discounts program, UIS has had a longtime i-card perks discount program with many Springfield businesses.
Here are the new downtown discounts announced today:
- Custom Cup Coffee - Free coupons for a cup of coffee
- Daisy Jane’s - 10 percent discount
- Hoogland Center for the Arts - $2 off tickets
- Jade’s Far East Emporium - 10% discount
- Jojo’s Street Cuisine - 10 percent discount
- Recycled Records - Buy one get one free
- Springfield Vintage - 10 percent discount
- Studio 6 - Buy one get one free
- The Roost - 10 percent discount
- Wild Rose - Enter into a drawing with a purchase and a free magnet
- Z Bistro and Udder Hut - 10 percent discount
