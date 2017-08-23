UIS welcomes hundreds of new students on Freshman Move-In Day

“This is a really important day, especially for those new freshman who are just pulling in with their families and bringing all manner of essential items,” said UIS Chancellor Susan J. Koch.
UIS freshman Aundrae Williams of Springfield admits he was so excited about move-in day that he didn’t sleep much the night before. He’s looking for to meeting new friends.
“I’m really just excited to start everything,” said Williams. “I couldn’t wait to move in. I’m just ready for it all to begin.”
Fellow first-year student Kendra Peifer of McLean shares in William’s excitement. She says she’s grateful for all of the volunteers who helped her move into her room.
“It’s kind of overwhelming, but I’m super excited,” she said. “I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life.”
Students were assigned arrival times in an effort to avoid congestion. Volunteers help direct parents to parking spaces, unload and carry items and help students find their rooms.
UIS Director of Residence Life John Ringle says research shows students who live on campus their first few years of college have a better experience.
“Students who live on campus gain a sense of place, a sense of community and a sense of being grounded in the campus they’ve chosen,” said Ringle.
Chancellor Koch adds that this academic year will be extra special, as the new UIS Student Union building is scheduled to open in early 2018.
“I think the students who live on campus are probably the ones who are really going to enjoy that the most,” she said.
Fall Semester 2017 classes begin on Monday, August 28, 2017.
