Monday, August 28, 2017
UIS Student Union construction about 85 percent complete
Construction on the University of Illinois Springfield’s new student union building is about 85 percent complete, according to Chuck Coderko, UIS associate chancellor for administrative affairs, facilities, & services. The facility is scheduled to open in January 2018.
The two-story, 50,000-square-foot student union will anchor the campus’s south quad, providing campus dining services, a Starbucks coffee shop, a ballroom with seating for up to 450 people and a Student Leadership Center that will house student government, volunteer offices and workspaces for student organizations.
For more information on the UIS Student Union, visit www.uis.edu/studentunion/.
