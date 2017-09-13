Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Undergraduate student enrollment is steady at UIS, while online majors grow
The number of undergraduate students at UIS stands at 2,932 compared to 2,959 in fall 2016. The number of students taking classes completely online continues to increase, with 1,681 students (34% of total) enrolled in online degree or certificate programs. That is an increase of 16 students from last year. This semester, UIS online students reside in 48 states, 70 counties in Illinois and 10 foreign countries.
“Despite challenges like the uncertainty of the state budget, I’m pleased that our continued focus on three strategic priorities – growth, talent and facilities – is helping to sustain forward momentum at the Springfield campus,” said UIS Chancellor Susan J. Koch.
“The recent addition of several new academic programs including biochemistry, data analytics, exercise science, information systems security, theatre and nursing has broadened opportunities for students at the same time new spaces for these programs have enhanced our facilities,” Koch added. “The opening of the new student union in January is much anticipated by students, faculty, staff and members of the Springfield community and we know it will contribute greatly to the University’s attractiveness to prospective students.”
After the first 10 days of classes, a total of 4,956 students are enrolled at UIS, down from 5,428 students in fall 2016.
The number of graduate students decreased from 2,469 in 2016 to 2,024 in 2017. UIS has 420 fewer international students at the graduate level this year compared to last.
“We were expecting the decline in our graduate student numbers this year,” said Koch. “The university had a record number of graduates last year and concerns from international students regarding whether their visa status could change contributed to the decline, an impact seen widely across the country this year.”
There are a total of 582 African American students enrolled this semester comprising 11.7% of the student body. Students who self-identify as Hispanic comprise 6.7% (330) of this year’s student body, Asian students comprise 3.6% (180).
UIS saw an increase in Illinois residents (72.2%, up from 67% last year) for a total of 3,579 students. International students encompass 13.1% of the students enrolled and 14.7% are non-Illinois residents.
“The average ACT score of entering freshmen and their first-year retention rate, both important markers of quality, have continued to increase,” said Koch.
UIS is one of three universities in the world-class University of Illinois System and provides students with a high-quality liberal arts education, exceptional public affairs opportunities and outstanding professional preparation programs.
UIS has four core strengths: (1) a teaching-focused academic experience; (2) an abundance of opportunities to collaborate; (3) a right-sized supportive community and (4) a tradition of educating public servants and leaders.
For more information, contact Derek Schnapp, UIS director of public relations, at 217/206-6716 or dschn3@uis.edu.
