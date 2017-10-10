Tuesday, October 10, 2017

UIS Athletics unveils strategic plan for future

The University of Illinois Springfield department of athletics has unveiled their strategic plan, the BLUEprint for excellence, which lays out the initiatives of the department for the next three years. The BLUEprint for excellence will serve as the guiding foundation for the department of athletics, to set clear priorities and measure results for Athletic administration, coaches, and student-athletes.

"As our department continues to move forward and grow towards becoming the premier, public Division II program in the Midwest, we understand that a plan was needed in order to make these goals a reality," said Director of Athletics, Jim Sarra. "Our goal is, and will always be, to compete for championships on the field, while ensuring our student-athletes are set up for success upon graduation. The BLUEprint for excellence serves as our guiding principles to achieving these goals and fulfilling our promise to our student-athletes to make their time at Illinois-Springfield one that will resonate a lifetime."

MISSION 
  • To shape our student-athletes into productive, service-minded leaders and center the athletics experience on academic achievement, pursuit of championships, and community outreach.
VISION 
  • To be the premier, public NCAA Division II program in the Midwest Region.
STRATEGIC THEMES 
  1. Competitive Excellence 
  2. Student-Athlete Well-Being and Achievement 
  3. Leadership, Culture, and Integrity 
  4. Resource Generation and Development 
  5. Marketing and Engagement 
  6. Strategic Communications 
  7. Facility Enhancement 
CORE VALUES 
  • Fun 
  • Accountability 
  • Commitment 
  • Truthfulness 
  • Outreach 
  • Respect 
"Be a FACTOR in our success as we educate, excel, and inspire through athletics." – Jim Sarra

Click here to view the strategic plan.
