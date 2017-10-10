UIS Athletics unveils strategic plan for future

"As our department continues to move forward and grow towards becoming the premier, public Division II program in the Midwest, we understand that a plan was needed in order to make these goals a reality," said Director of Athletics, Jim Sarra. "Our goal is, and will always be, to compete for championships on the field, while ensuring our student-athletes are set up for success upon graduation. The BLUEprint for excellence serves as our guiding principles to achieving these goals and fulfilling our promise to our student-athletes to make their time at Illinois-Springfield one that will resonate a lifetime."
MISSION
- To shape our student-athletes into productive, service-minded leaders and center the athletics experience on academic achievement, pursuit of championships, and community outreach.
- To be the premier, public NCAA Division II program in the Midwest Region.
- Competitive Excellence
- Student-Athlete Well-Being and Achievement
- Leadership, Culture, and Integrity
- Resource Generation and Development
- Marketing and Engagement
- Strategic Communications
- Facility Enhancement
- Fun
- Accountability
- Commitment
- Truthfulness
- Outreach
- Respect
Click here to view the strategic plan.
