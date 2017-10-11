Wednesday, October 11, 2017
University of Illinois Springfield offers transfer hours at Lake Land College
Beginning in the fall of 2017, UIS will offer hours for advising and counseling for Lake Land students considering transferring to UIS.
“We are pleased to see students will have additional opportunities to learn about the transfer options at UIS. It’s very beneficial for our students to be able to meet face-to-face on our campus with a UIS transfer admissions representative to create a seamless plan for transferring,” said Bryan Burrell, Lake Land College academic counselor.
"Lake Land College is a reliable transfer partner to UIS and a community college that has been ahead of the curve with us in developing curriculum agreements in business and computer science. I believe the Lake Land community understands the unique opportunity in assisting their students in achieving a personal college experience which also connects them to one of the top flagship universities in this nation,” said Raymond Barnett, UIS undergraduate transfer admissions coordinator.
In addition to select Mondays in the Lake Land Transfer Student Center (Northwest Building 027), UIS will also offer office hours in the Luther Student Center.
The UIS dates at LLC for the 2017 fall term will be November 6, 13 and 27 and December 4 with the following hours and locations:
Transfer Student Center: 9:30 – 11 a.m.
Luther Student Center: 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Transfer Student Center: 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
UIS also maintains successful transfer offices at Illinois Central College in Peoria, and Richland Community College.
For more information on transferring to UIS, contact Raymond Barnett at 217/206-6626 or rbarn2@uis.edu.
