UIS Cox Children’s Center receives Gold Circle of Quality designation

"Every early learning and development provider who participates in ExceleRate Illinois makes quality a priority,” said Cynthia L. Tate, executive director, Governor's Office of Early Childhood Development.
"The higher the designation, the higher the program demonstrated quality and comprehensiveness in meeting children's early learning needs," she said.
"We are proud to receive the Gold Circle of Quality," said Stacey Gilmore, director of the UIS Cox Children's Center. "Providing quality in early learning and development will help our children be better prepared for success in school and in life."
ExceleRate Illinois helps families make more informed choices about their children's early learning. It establishes standards to help infants, toddlers and preschoolers develop intellectually, physically, socially and emotionally. Additionally, it provides a framework for early learning and development professionals to identify opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills.
The Cox Children’s Center was established in 1970. The center is a resource for university students, faculty, staff, alumni and community clients. The programs are designed to provide early childhood care and education for children 6 weeks to 12 years of age.
The center also serves as a site for practicum experiences for university students seeking hands-on learning in the field of early childhood education.
The center is an NAEYC accredited early childhood program and has a Star Level 3 Quality Rating System Certification.
Cox Children’s Center has received the ExceleRate Gold Circle Quality Designation every year since the program began in 2014.
