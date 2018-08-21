UIS launches new Community Music School offering professional lessons for adults and children

University of Illinois Springfield Music Program has launched a new Community Music School offering instrumental and vocal instruction to adults and children five years and older.
The purpose of this program is to offer affordable, high quality, individualized music instruction and performance opportunities that enrich the community and campus.
“The UIS Music Program decided to launch this school in an effort to offer a new resource to aspiring musicians in Sangamon County,” said Yona Stamatis, UIS associate professor of ethnomusicology. “The lessons will be taught by a roster of professional musicians that boast extensive performance experience and rigorous teaching standards. We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to the community.”
In addition to voice lessons, instruction will be offered on the following instruments: bass, bassoon, cello, clarinet, flute/piccolo, French horn, guitar, oboe, percussion, piano, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, tuba, viola and violin. Lessons are available on some traditional instruments as well.
Lessons are offered weekly for either a half-hour, 45 minutes or one hour and will be taught by a UIS Community Music School teacher.
“At the end of the semester, Community Music School students will also have the opportunity to perform at a student recital,” said Stamatis. “What a wonderful way to show off their hard work and to share their talents with the community.”
Early registration ends on August 25. Late registration (an additional $10) ends on September 10. Lessons begin the week of September 10. Applicants that miss the fall late registration deadline should contact the UIS Music Program to check if there are any remaining spots available. Applicants can also register for the spring semester.
Students are required to provide their own instruments for lessons and practice, although pianos and some percussion instruments are available. Community Music School students will also have the option to join the UIS band, chorus and orchestra.
For more information and to apply for classes, visit the UIS Community Music School website. The Community Music School application is
available online. Questions may be directed to Amanda Lazzara at 217/206-6240 or music@uis.edu.
