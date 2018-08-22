Wednesday, August 22, 2018
UIS welcomes hundreds of new students on Freshmen Move-In Day
“Today we have all of our first-year students moving into Lincoln Residence Hall and Founders Residence Hall,” said Brian Kelley, UIS director of residence life. “We’re really excited. There’s a lot of energy.”
Incoming freshman Sandra Trujillo-Quinonez woke up early to make the drive down with her parents from Chicago to Springfield.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for this day since I went to the STARS program. I started packing like two weeks ago.”
Other students, such as Emma Lucas, drove nearly 900 miles from Colorado Springs, Colorado to start her freshman year at UIS.
“I drove 14 hours to get here today,” she said. “I found (UIS) online and I really liked the honors program, so I’m pretty excited about that.”
UIS Chancellor Susan Koch greeted students and parents as they moved into the residence halls.
“There’s a sense of anticipation that you just don’t see on any other day,” said Koch. “People are happy to be back and I’m really happy to have them because the campus is a lot livelier today.”
Students were assigned arrival times in an effort to avoid congestion. Volunteers help direct parents to parking spaces, unload and carry items and help students find their rooms.
“I think it’s really rewarding to kind of be out here and see all of the freshmen moving in and you can kind of get to help them,” said Payton Sturdy, a UIS student volunteer.
Kelley hopes that parents will leave their students having experienced a smooth and easy move-in day and knowing that there’s someone at UIS who cares about their student.
“Ultimately, every family member wants to know that their students are cared for and that’s a big part of today as well,” said Kelley.
In addition to the nearly 300 new freshmen students, UIS will welcome approximately 120 new graduate and transfer students to campus housing later this week.
Fall Semester 2018 classes start at UIS on Monday, August 27.
