UIS welcomes 21 new faculty members for the start of Fall Semester 2018 classes

A total of 21 new faculty members have joined the University of Illinois Springfield
for Fall Semester 2018
. Nine faculty members will teach in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
, two in the College of Business and Management
, two in the College of Education and Human Services
, four in the College of Public Affairs and Administration
and one the Capital Scholars Honors Program
. The College of Education and Human Services will also welcome a new research faculty member and two doctoral dissertation fellows will join the College of Public Affairs and Administration.
Amandailee Adams
, assistant professor allied health/medical laboratory science in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, hold a master’s degree in biology from the University of Illinois Springfield. Her research interests include microbial biofilms and studying antibiotic resistant microorganisms in the clinical setting. Outside of work, she enjoys family adventures, traveling, boating and mentoring children.
Oluwakayode Adebowale
, visiting research assistant professor of educational leadership in the College of Education and Human Services, earned a doctorate in technology, policy and innovation from the State University of New York – Stony Brook. His research interests include learner analytics; equity, diversity and inclusion; educational policy, learning technology, quantitative research, S.T.E.M and cross‐global collaboration. His personal interests include college‐prep, S.T.E.M, grant writing, track and field, mentoring, networking and traveling.
Timothy Bill
, communication instructor and forensics coach in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, earned a master’s degree in communication from the University of Kentucky. His research and professional interests include political communication, speech and debate, persuasion, argumentation and instructional communication. Outside of work, he enjoys reading, hiking and running.
Glenn Cassidy
, economics instructor in the College of Business and Management, earned a Ph.D. in public policy analysis from Carnegie Mellon University. His research interests include state and local public finance, economic development and regulatory economics. His personal interests include creative writing, poetry open mics and economic history.
Alan Freedman
, assistant professor of allied health/athletic training in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, earned a master’s of education in athletic training from the University of Virginia. He is currently completing his doctorate. His research and professional interests include epidemiology of fencing injuries and hip joint pathology. Outside of work, he enjoys cycling, golf and travel.
Andrea Jensen
, assistant professor of allied health/medical laboratory science in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, holds a master’s degree in public health from the University of Illinois Springfield. Her research/professional interests include asymmetric information in laboratory testing and its effect on healthcare costs, appropriate laboratory test utilization and outcome improvement in MLS programs. Her personal interests include gardening, theatre, knitting, crocheting, sewing, quilting and long walks.
Meghan Kessler
, assistant professor of teacher education in the College of Education and Human Services, earned a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Her research and professional interests include policies and practices of teacher evaluation and its impact on new teacher development and socialization. Outside of work, she enjoys running and biking the trails around Springfield.
Kenneth Kriz
, distinguished professor of public administration in the College of Public Affairs & Administration, holds a doctorate in public affairs from Indiana University. His research and professional interests include municipal debt, public pension fund management, public financial risk management and economic development finance. Personally, he enjoys hiking, exercise, reading, music and Manchester City football.
Shelley Lewis
, visiting instructor of English and modern languages, earned a master’s degree in English from Illinois State University. Her research and professional interests include student success in writing. Outside of work, she enjoys writing and reading.
Joshua Lively
, doctoral dissertation fellow in environmental studies in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, earned a master’s degree in geology from the University of Utah. His research and professional interests include the evolutionary patterns of organisms (especially marine reptiles and freshwater turtles) during periods of globally warm climate in deep time. Personally, he enjoys hiking, bird watching, fishing, watching college football and tennis.
Elise LoBue
, visiting instructor in the Capital Scholars Honors Program, earned a doctorate in women’s studies from the University of Iowa. Her research/professional interests include post‐socialist transitions in the former Soviet Union and Turkish refugees who are members of the Hizmet movement seeking political asylum in Canada. Personally, she enjoys gardening, fitness and wellness, Ubering her children (more of a hobby, than an interest) and watching their sporting activities.
Jennifer Martin
, assistant professor of teacher education in the College of Education & Human Services, holds a doctorate in education from Oakland University. Her research and professional interests include culturally responsive teaching and leading practices and issues of educational equity. Outside of work, she enjoys writing, true crime podcasts and her twin Boston Terrier puppies, Mimi and Malcolm.
Sean McCandless
, assistant professor of public administration in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, earned a doctorate in public affairs from the University of Colorado. His research interests include public administration and social equity. He is personally interested in music, travel and food (and when all three combine).
Noah Reynolds
, assistant professor of biology in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, earned a doctorate in microbiology from The Ohio State University. His research/professional interests include molecular and cellular biology, specifically, understanding the regulation of protein synthesis in organisms ranging from bacteria to humans. Outside of work, he enjoys running, spending time with his kids and making and listening to music.
Roberto Rincon
, doctoral dissertation fellow in political science in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, holds a master’s degree in political science from Northeastern Illinois University. His research and professional interests include issues of race and social justice with a focus on the politics of recognition as it regards Afro‐Mexican communities in Mexico and the United States. His personal interests include travel, music, fiction – an extension of a commitment to diversity, experiential learning and thinking the common.
Arnoldo Robles-Reyes
, assistant professor of English and modern languages in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, earned a doctorate in second language acquisition (Spanish) from the State University of New York, University at Albany.
David Saner
, instructor of accountancy in the College of Business and Management, earned a master’s degree in business administration (MBA) from Indiana University. His research and professional interests include fraud and unfunded pension liabilities. Outside of work, he enjoys golfing, skiing and attending a myriad of children’s events.
Junu Shrestha
, assistant professor of public health in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, earned a doctorate in allied health, recreation and community services (environmental health education) from the University of Northern Iowa. Her research and professional interests include heavy metal pollution, water quality, GIS techniques in environmental and public health, and environmental pollutants and public health. Outside of work, she enjoys cooking, biking and traveling.
Steven Vitti
, assistant professor of allied health/exercise science in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, holds a doctorate in exercise physiology from Springfield College. His research and professional interests include betalain supplementation, muscle damage and inflammation. Personally, he enjoys coffee and running.
Sarah Webb
, assistant professor of English and modern languages in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, holds a doctorate in English from Louisiana State University. Her research and professional interests include creative writing, digital media and global advocacy and interventions in the issue of colorism. Outside of work, she enjoys earrings and 90s R&B.
Yun Zhao
, assistant professor of environmental studies in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, earned a doctorate in geography from Oklahoma State University. His research and professional interests include Geographic Information System (GIS), remote sensing, urban and transportation geography and landscape ecology. His personal interests include bicycling, running, thriller movies and spending time with family.
