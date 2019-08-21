University of Illinois Springfield announces 24 new faculty appointments for Fall Semester 2019

The University of Illinois Springfield
has announced 24 new faculty appointments for Fall Semester 2019. Fourteen faculty members will teach in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences
, two in the College of Business and Management
, two in the College of Education and Human Services
, five in the College of Public Affairs and Administration
and one the Capital Scholars Honors Program
.
Miranda Andrews
, chemistry instructor in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. Her research interests include chemistry education, organic and inorganic chemistry, and photochemistry. Outside of work, she enjoys video and board games, hiking and camping and trying/making new foods.
Corey Burns
, chemistry instructor in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, holds a doctorate in chemistry from Texas A&M University. His research interests include chemistry, inorganic chemistry, chemical education and teaching method development. His personal interests include tabletop games, baseball and bad movies.
Kerry Cox
, clinical assistant professor of educational leadership in the College of Education and Human Services, holds a doctorate in education from Illinois State University. Her research interests include gifted education, school leadership and PH‐12 Educational Policy. Outside of work, she enjoys fitness and exercise, gardening and fishing.
Diana Dabek
, honors instructor and coordinator of honors composition & student support for the Capital Scholars Honors Program, earned a doctorate in English from the University of Miami. Her research interests include early American literature and culture, rhetoric and composition studies and writing across the curriculum. Outside of work, she enjoys reading, running, traveling and hunting for antiques.
Ty Dooley
, assistant professor of public administration in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, earned a doctorate in public policy–community development from the University of Arkansas. His research interests include social justice, human capital development, program implementation and education. His personal interests include hiking, chess, family, dining and general camaraderie.
Scott Faingold
, communication instructor and director of student media in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a master’s degree in communication from the University of Illinois Springfield.
Scott Fenton
, English and modern languages instructor in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a master’s degree in creative writing (fiction) from Indiana University. His professional interests include contemporary short fiction, LGBTQ+ studies and first‐year writing pedagogy. His personal interests include reality TV and drag.
Roya Gholami
, associate professor of management information systems in the College of Business and Management, holds a doctorate in management information systems from the National University of Singapore. Her research interests include IT value (economic, environmental, societal), IT for development and healthcare information systems. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, reading, singing Persian folk songs and international relations.
Amanda Hughett
, assistant professor of legal studies in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, earned a doctorate in U.S. history from Duke University. Her research interests include law, social movements, and criminal justice policy in the United States. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and writing, cooking, travel and jogging.
Jordan Hyde
, assistant professor of psychology in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, holds a doctorate in applied social psychology from Brigham Young University. His research interests include cultural psychology, race and cultural diversity and intergroup relations, diversity and philosophy of science. He is the husband to Victoria, daddy to Anthem and Eliza, and enjoys TV/movies, piano and singing.
Sunshin Lee
, assistant professor of computer science in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a doctorate in computer science from Virginia Tech. His research interests include big data analytics and machine learning. Outside of work, he enjoys fishing.
Yifei Li
, assistant professor of mathematical sciences in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a doctorate in mathematics from Washington University in St. Louis. Her research interests include mathematics, discrete mathematics, algebraic combinatorics, Poset Topology and related Representation Theory. Her personal interests include drawing, painting, reading novels and “watching my kid play.”
Joshua Lively
, assistant professor of environmental studies in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, holds a master’s degree in geology from the University of Utah. His research interests include the evolutionary patterns of organisms (especially marine reptiles and freshwater turtles) during periods of globally warm climate in deep time. Outside of work, he enjoys hiking, bird watching, fishing, watching college football and tennis.
Christie Magoulias
, associate professor of educational leadership in the College of Education and Human Services, holds a doctorate in educational administration from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Her research interests include leader influence on school culture, trauma‐informed care, Resiliency Theory, children’s experiences represented in literature, the teacher shortage and recruitment of male teachers. Outside of work, she is the “acting director of operations” for a family of five, raising sons and animals, while traveling and exploring.
Frank Marsaglia
, visiting instructor of computer science in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, holds a master’s degree in computer science from the University of Illinois Springfield. His professional interests include computer networking and security. His personal interest include golf.
Amirreza Niakanlahiji
, assistant professor of computer science and information systems security in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, is expected to earn a doctorate in software and information systems from the University of North Carolina–Charlotte this year. His professional interests include cybersecurity, cyber deception, cyber threat analytics and network security. Outside of work, he enjoys hiking and cooking.
Sevilay Onal
, assistant professor of management information systems in the College of Business and Management, holds a doctorate in industrial engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Her research interests include operations and supply chain management. Her personal interests include fossil hunting.
Graham Peck
, distinguished professor of history in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a doctorate in history from Northwestern University. His research interests include Abraham Lincoln, antebellum Illinois, antislavery politics and the origins of the Civil War. Outside of work, he enjoys reading, walking, swimming and talking with friends.
Jason Piscia
, assistant professor of public affairs reporting in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, earned a master’s degree in public affairs reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield in 1998. Piscia previously worked in The State Journal-Register newsroom for 21 years, serving most recently as digital managing editor. He has two children, ages 9 and 5, with his wife Jodi and enjoys traveling and watching movies.
Roberto Rincon
, political science lecturer in the College of Public Affairs and Administration, is expected to earn a doctorate in political science from the University of Illinois at Chicago this year. His research interests include issues of race and social justice with a focus on the politics of recognition as it regards Afro‐Mexican communities in Mexico and the U.S. His personal interests include travel, music, fiction – an extension of a commitment to diversity, experiential learning and thinking the common.
Livia Woods
, assistant professor of English and modern languages in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a doctorate in English from the City University of New York. Her research interests include Victorian literature and culture, women’s and gender studies, pedagogy and composition. Her personal interests include yoga, running, cooking, puppies and babies.
Yingyuan Yang
, assistant professor of computer science in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, holds doctorate in computer science from the University of Tennessee. His research interests include cyber‐security and machine learning. Outside of work, he enjoys playing the piano.
Jae Yom
, assistant professor of allied health/exercise science in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a doctorate in exercise science from the University of Georgia. His research interests include biomechanics, knee injury and sport medicine. His personal interests include skiing and hockey.
Diana Zaleski
, psychology instructor in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a doctorate in educational psychology from Northern Illinois University. Her research interests include educational psychology, educational policy, educational measurement, assessment and evaluation. Outside of work, she enjoys volunteering in the community.
