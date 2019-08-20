Tuesday, August 20, 2019
UIS welcomes more than 300 new students on Move-In Day 2019
The University of Illinois Springfield welcomed more than 300 new first-year, graduate and transfer students to campus during Move-In Day on August 20, 2019.
Heavy rain and thunder caused a brief pause in move-in activities, before more than 150 volunteers resumed helping new students carry in everything from refrigerators, to futon couches, televisions and clothes.
“It's a great day,” said Brian Kelley, UIS director of Residence Life. “It's a little weather problematic, but hopefully it will pass and we'll get everyone moved in safely.”
Incoming UIS student Skylar Hayes from Mount Pulaski, Illinois says she was lucky enough to beat the rain and got moved in before the storm hit.
“It was actually pretty smooth. Even though it was raining it was like really smooth. I think it took 20 minutes,” she said.
Parent David Ptak from Princeville, Illinois says it was a breeze moving his son Nate into Lincoln Residence Hall thanks to the campus volunteers.
“We backed up the van. It was unloaded and by the time I got back from parking the car everything was up in the room and it's been wonderful. Everyone has been a great help,” said David.
Students like Kaylee Nichols of Mendon, Illinois and Laclaudia Williams of Cicero, Illinois have both been counting down the days until Move-In Day.
“I'm ready to get away from home and start a new chapter in my life,” said Williams.
Incoming students say they chose UIS because of the small class sizes, affordable price and the supportive community.
“I’m from a smaller school and this like feels like a smaller community and I like that,” said Hayes.
Fall Semester classes at UIS begin on Monday, August 26. Upperclassmen students will start returning to campus on Friday, August 23.
