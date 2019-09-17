UIS Public Administration Department earns public procurement accreditation from national organization

|Photo Courtesy: @ArkansasNIGP
UIS College of Public Affairs and Administration Dean Robert Smith and Adam Williams, Ph.D., director of the UIS Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program, were presented the certificate of accreditation at the NIGP forum held in Austin, Texas on Aug. 25.
According to NIGP, the certificate of accreditation reinforces the credibility of UIS’ Public Administration Department, an accomplishment that is highly regarded by the institution's administrators, faculty, alumni and students.
“The certificate and the achievement is a testament to the academic institution's high caliber of educational content, execution, and real-world experience,” said NIGP in a press release. “The UIS program is built on key strategic procurement competencies with demonstrated resources and effective course planning, design and instruction.”
According to Rick Grimm, NIGP CEO, "The University of Illinois Springfield's Department of Public Administration represents an elite and innovative higher education academic institution. It's an honor and privilege to have UIS earn NIGP's inaugural accreditation.”
“We look forward to the ability to work closely with the NIGP and its various chapters to provide quality educational opportunities and assist in the training of the coming generations of procurement professionals,” said Williams. “It is our hope that the membership will work closely with UIS in the continuous development of the content for these students and create a pipeline for the profession for years to come.”
NIGP's higher education accreditation distinguishes those academic institutions that offer dedicated procurement certificates or procurement concentration programs in public administration which meet or exceed rigorous standards and best of class practices.
No comments:
Post a Comment