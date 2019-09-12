Thursday, September 12, 2019
University of Illinois Springfield reports largest freshman class in school history
“We are pleased to see the substantial increase in the size of our freshman class again this year,” said UIS Chancellor Susan Koch. “It affirms that an increasing number of prospective students and their families are choosing UIS for a student-centered undergrad experience - an experience that provides uniquely personalized educational opportunities that prepare our graduates for success in their careers and their communities.”
More than 90 percent (336) of the new freshmen are Illinois residents and 49 percent have self-reported as a minority. UIS saw an increase in the percentage of its student body (76.6 percent up from 75.5 percent last year) coming from Illinois. The university has a total of 3,276 students who are Illinois residents.
The number of students living on campus also increased by 8 percent. A total of 1,038 students are living on campus, up from 957 students in fall 2018. The campus occupancy rate is 93 percent.
After the first 10 days of classes, the total number of full-time students remains unchanged from last fall at 2,369. There were 300 fewer part-time students enrolled this semester. The total number of students enrolled in fall classes at UIS stands at 4,275 compared to 4,575 students in fall 2018. Total undergraduate enrollment stands at 2,674 students compared to 2,814 in fall 2018. The number of graduate students decreased from 1,761 in 2018 to 1,601 in 2019.
There are a total of 557 African American students enrolled this semester comprising 13 percent of the student body. International students encompass 8.7 percent (373) of students enrolled. Students who self-identify as Hispanic comprise 8.1 percent (348) of this year’s student body and Asian students comprise 4.6 percent (197).
Earlier this week, U.S. News & World Report announced UIS was ranked the fourth best public university in the Midwest Regional category and the top public regional university in Illinois in the 2020 rankings. UIS was also ranked as one of the best ethnically diverse campuses in the Midwest category.
UIS is one of three universities in the world-class University of Illinois System and provides students with a high-quality liberal arts education, exceptional public affairs opportunities and outstanding professional preparation programs.
For more information, contact Derek Schnapp, UIS director of public relations, at 217-206-6716 or dschn3@uis.edu.
